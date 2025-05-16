Macron Criticizes Russia's Stance on Ukraine Peace
French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with U.S. President Donald Trump during a European leaders' meeting in Albania. Macron criticized Russia's refusal to engage in a ceasefire and dialogue with Ukraine, stating that such actions signal a lack of interest in peace.
French President Emmanuel Macron has revealed a recent phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing concerns over Russia's unwillingness to embrace peace in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The conversation took place during a summit of top European leaders and Ukrainian officials in Albania.
Macron highlighted the persistent rejection of the U.S.-backed unconditional ceasefire proposal by President Vladimir Putin, underscoring a continued reluctance to engage in meaningful dialogue with Ukraine.
He further criticized Moscow's actions, suggesting they are a delaying tactic to prolong the war rather than genuine efforts for peace. European and American leaders stand united in their push for resolution.
