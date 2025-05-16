Ukrainian Defense Minister Calls for Leaders' Meeting Post Talks

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has called for a high-level meeting between the nations' leaders following discussions with a Russian delegation on Friday. The primary objective is to secure the release of prisoners of war and initiate a ceasefire.

The meeting in Istanbul emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation and steps towards peace. Umerov asserted that engaging the leaders of Ukraine and Russia is the necessary next step.

Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia expressed optimism, stating that they hope for a leaders' meeting sooner rather than later, highlighting the critical need for diplomatic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)