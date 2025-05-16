Left Menu

Ukrainian Defense Minister Calls for Leaders' Meeting Post Talks

Ukraine's Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, highlighted the necessity for a meeting between the nation's leaders following talks with a Russian delegation. The priority of the talks held in Istanbul included securing prisoner releases and a ceasefire. Deputy Foreign Minister emphasizes urgency for leaders' engagement.

Updated: 16-05-2025 21:08 IST
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has called for a high-level meeting between the nations' leaders following discussions with a Russian delegation on Friday. The primary objective is to secure the release of prisoners of war and initiate a ceasefire.

The meeting in Istanbul emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation and steps towards peace. Umerov asserted that engaging the leaders of Ukraine and Russia is the necessary next step.

Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia expressed optimism, stating that they hope for a leaders' meeting sooner rather than later, highlighting the critical need for diplomatic progress.

