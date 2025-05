Kyiv Stalls as GDP Debt Deadline Looms: A Strategic Delay?

Ukraine's chief debt negotiator, Yuriy Butsa, addressed investors in London, signaling no urgency to restructure GDP-linked debt. This approach suggests readiness for a potential default on looming payments, according to sources.

The high-stakes discussions occur as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators engage in Istanbul, marking the first direct dialogue over the ongoing conflict in years. Despite a looming deadline for a payment exceeding half a billion dollars on GDP warrants, Butsa emphasized Kyiv's focus on securing a viable and favorable deal rather than succumbing to time pressure.

The bond market reacted with mixed results as optimism around preceding talks in Turkey waned. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to consult stakeholders to devise a sustainable debt strategy, reinforcing the economic complexities emanating from past and ongoing geopolitical tensions with Russia.

