Ambassador's Resignation: A Stand Against Foreign Policy

Bridget Brink, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, has broken her silence on her resignation, attributing it to a clash with President Donald Trump's foreign policy approach.

In an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press, Brink criticized Trump's strategy of pressuring Ukraine instead of holding Russia accountable, which she found untenable.

A seasoned diplomat, Brink asserted that genuine peace requires firm action and observed that her neutral stance post-Trump's election drew criticism, including from Ukraine's President Zelenskiy.

(With inputs from agencies.)