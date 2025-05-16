Ambassador's Resignation: A Stand Against Foreign Policy
Bridget Brink, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, resigned citing disagreements with President Trump's foreign policy. Her departure was prompted by Trump's pressure on Ukraine rather than Russia. Brink, a career diplomat, emphasized the need for true peace and faced criticism for her neutral stance after Trump's election.
Bridget Brink, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, has broken her silence on her resignation, attributing it to a clash with President Donald Trump's foreign policy approach.
In an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press, Brink criticized Trump's strategy of pressuring Ukraine instead of holding Russia accountable, which she found untenable.
A seasoned diplomat, Brink asserted that genuine peace requires firm action and observed that her neutral stance post-Trump's election drew criticism, including from Ukraine's President Zelenskiy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
