Left Menu

Ambassador's Resignation: A Stand Against Foreign Policy

Bridget Brink, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, resigned citing disagreements with President Trump's foreign policy. Her departure was prompted by Trump's pressure on Ukraine rather than Russia. Brink, a career diplomat, emphasized the need for true peace and faced criticism for her neutral stance after Trump's election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:14 IST
Ambassador's Resignation: A Stand Against Foreign Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bridget Brink, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, has broken her silence on her resignation, attributing it to a clash with President Donald Trump's foreign policy approach.

In an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press, Brink criticized Trump's strategy of pressuring Ukraine instead of holding Russia accountable, which she found untenable.

A seasoned diplomat, Brink asserted that genuine peace requires firm action and observed that her neutral stance post-Trump's election drew criticism, including from Ukraine's President Zelenskiy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025