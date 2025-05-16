Republicans Divide Over Trump's Controversial Tax Bill

A critical procedural hurdle has halted President Donald Trump's sweeping tax bill after hardline Republicans demanded deeper cuts, sparking rare political tension within the party. The House Budget Committee vote represents an uncommon setback for Trump as moderate Republicans warn that spending cuts could risk their slim majority.

Five Republicans joined Democrats in blocking the measure, demanding deeper cuts to the Medicaid program and the repeal of green energy tax cuts. The bill, as drafted, would considerably increase the national debt, sparking further controversy among Republicans aiming to reach a compromise by the weekend.

The legislation intends to extend tax cuts from Trump's first term but is criticized for favoring wealthy Americans. It also proposes significant changes to Medicaid, potentially affecting millions of low-income citizens, fueling fears of broader political ramifications ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)