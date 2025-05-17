U.S. Judge Criticizes Trump Administration Over Deported Man's Return

A U.S. judge has expressed dismay at the Trump administration's failure to provide sufficient details on efforts to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador. During a court hearing, Judge Paula Xinis highlighted a lack of cooperation from high-level officials, questioning the administration's compliance with her order to facilitate Garcia's return.

The Trump administration contends that the needed information is protected under state secrets, but Judge Xinis remains unsatisfied, seeking transparency about potential diplomatic concerns. Abrego Garcia's attorney criticized the administration for its contradictory statements regarding compliance with court orders.

This legal standoff underscores ongoing tensions between the judiciary and the executive branch, as Xinis pushes for greater accountability from the administration, which invokes state secrets to justify withholding information. The case has sparked broader discussion on executive adherence to judicial authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)