Hungary's Diplomatic Outreach Raises Concerns of Foreign Influence Crackdown
A Hungarian delegation met with Trump officials to discuss foreign political interference, sparking concerns over potential misuse of information to suppress media and civil society in Hungary. Led by Andras Laszlo, the group sought data on USAID funding, intensifying Orban's drive against foreign influence before the 2026 elections.
An official appointed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Washington to investigate alleged foreign political interference, meeting with Trump administration officials. The discussions, seen as an attempt to enlist U.S. assistance against Orban's perceived adversaries ahead of the 2026 elections, raised alarm among some American officials.
The Hungarian delegation, led by Andras Laszlo, sought information on the U.S. Agency for International Development's (USAID) partners in Hungary. U.S. officials expressed worry that the data could bolster Orban's agenda against independent media and civil society, leading to a refusal to share the information, according to a source.
Laszlo, tasked with investigating foreign interference, argued that some USAID-funded organizations in Hungary are politically influential. Despite U.S. State Department confirmation of the meeting, it remains contested as Orban continued to use such tactics to reinforce his position before upcoming elections.
