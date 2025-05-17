Left Menu

Global Tensions: A Snapshot of Current International Events

Russia and Ukraine reach a prisoner swap deal but fail to agree on a ceasefire. Bolivia faces unrest over Morales' candidacy ban. Salman Rushdie's attacker receives a 25-year sentence. Trump concludes Gulf tour with AI and energy deals. Libyan protests and US aid cuts complicate global matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 05:20 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Russia and Ukraine have agreed on a reciprocal exchange of 1,000 prisoners of war following their first direct talks in over three years, held in Istanbul. Although a ceasefire remains elusive, both sides have committed to continued negotiations.

Protests erupted in Bolivia as ex-President Evo Morales' supporters clashed with police following a court ruling prohibiting him from seeking another term. The decision has intensified political tensions in the nation.

Meanwhile, the attacker of novelist Salman Rushdie, who was partly blinded in a 2022 attack, received a 25-year prison sentence. Elsewhere, former President Donald Trump wrapped up a Gulf tour with substantial AI and energy agreements involving the UAE. In Libya, protests for the Prime Minister's resignation escalated, and U.S. aid cuts have left food supplies languishing, raising questions about global humanitarian commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

