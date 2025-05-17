Left Menu

Political Vendetta: Arrests in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Stir Controversy

The arrest of two former bureaucrats over an alleged liquor scam has sparked accusations of political vendetta against Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. YSRCP leaders and opposition figures claim that the TDP-led government's actions are a dangerous attack on democratic institutions, lacking concrete evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-05-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 09:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The arrest of two former bureaucrats in connection with an alleged liquor scam has stirred controversy, with senior YSRCP leaders accusing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of political vendetta.

Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy were detained after a prolonged interrogation by the Special Investigation Team probing the Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam. The arrests have prompted widespread condemnation from YSRCP figures.

Critics, including B Satyanarayana and G Srikanth Reddy, allege the arrests are a move by the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh to wreak political vengeance, posing a threat to democratic institutions with accusations of harassment against officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

