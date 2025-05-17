Political Vendetta: Arrests in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Stir Controversy
The arrest of two former bureaucrats over an alleged liquor scam has sparked accusations of political vendetta against Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. YSRCP leaders and opposition figures claim that the TDP-led government's actions are a dangerous attack on democratic institutions, lacking concrete evidence.
- Country:
- India
The arrest of two former bureaucrats in connection with an alleged liquor scam has stirred controversy, with senior YSRCP leaders accusing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of political vendetta.
Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy were detained after a prolonged interrogation by the Special Investigation Team probing the Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam. The arrests have prompted widespread condemnation from YSRCP figures.
Critics, including B Satyanarayana and G Srikanth Reddy, allege the arrests are a move by the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh to wreak political vengeance, posing a threat to democratic institutions with accusations of harassment against officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED registers money laundering case to probe an alleged liquor scam during previous YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh: Officials.
YSRCP's Grand Plenary: A Stand Against Corruption
YSRCP's Grand Plenary: A Call to Mobilize Against Corruption
Energy Disputes: Andhra Pradesh Minister vs. YSRCP
YSRCP Plenary: A Catalyst for Change in Andhra Politics