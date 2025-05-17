Political Vendetta: Arrests in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Stir Controversy

The arrest of two former bureaucrats in connection with an alleged liquor scam has stirred controversy, with senior YSRCP leaders accusing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of political vendetta.

Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy were detained after a prolonged interrogation by the Special Investigation Team probing the Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam. The arrests have prompted widespread condemnation from YSRCP figures.

Critics, including B Satyanarayana and G Srikanth Reddy, allege the arrests are a move by the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh to wreak political vengeance, posing a threat to democratic institutions with accusations of harassment against officials.

