Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Water Pipeline, Criticizes Past Infrastructure Governance
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a new water pipeline in the Shalimar Bagh area, highlighted ongoing transparency efforts, and criticized prior administrations for infrastructure neglect. Emphasizing modern firefighting capabilities, Gupta, alongside BJP MP Ramvir Bidhuri and Minister Ashish Sood, pledged to overhaul and modernize Delhi's infrastructure and mandis.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta officiated the opening of a new water pipeline in Singalpur village, located in Shalimar Bagh, on Saturday. Addressing the gathered public, CM Gupta underscored her government's commitment to transparent governance and welfare-oriented initiatives, stating that past governmental liabilities have been a significant challenge.
She emphasized the importance of honesty and transparency in all governmental operations. In her remarks, CM Gupta was sharply critical of the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration, citing their failure to maintain Delhi's firefighting infrastructure, which, she noted, was left in a 'dilapidated state'.
Inspecting modern firefighting vehicles at the Secretariat with BJP MP Ramvir Bidhuri and Minister Ashish Sood, Gupta highlighted the need for Delhi to swiftly manage fire emergencies with advanced technology. Furthermore, she accused the previous administration of allowing mandis to become corruption centers, promising to pursue modernization plans for these crucial markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
