Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Water Pipeline, Criticizes Past Infrastructure Governance

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a new water pipeline in the Shalimar Bagh area, highlighted ongoing transparency efforts, and criticized prior administrations for infrastructure neglect. Emphasizing modern firefighting capabilities, Gupta, alongside BJP MP Ramvir Bidhuri and Minister Ashish Sood, pledged to overhaul and modernize Delhi's infrastructure and mandis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:15 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Water Pipeline, Criticizes Past Infrastructure Governance
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (File Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta officiated the opening of a new water pipeline in Singalpur village, located in Shalimar Bagh, on Saturday. Addressing the gathered public, CM Gupta underscored her government's commitment to transparent governance and welfare-oriented initiatives, stating that past governmental liabilities have been a significant challenge.

She emphasized the importance of honesty and transparency in all governmental operations. In her remarks, CM Gupta was sharply critical of the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration, citing their failure to maintain Delhi's firefighting infrastructure, which, she noted, was left in a 'dilapidated state'.

Inspecting modern firefighting vehicles at the Secretariat with BJP MP Ramvir Bidhuri and Minister Ashish Sood, Gupta highlighted the need for Delhi to swiftly manage fire emergencies with advanced technology. Furthermore, she accused the previous administration of allowing mandis to become corruption centers, promising to pursue modernization plans for these crucial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025