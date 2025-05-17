Left Menu

Teachers Protest Against Job Cuts Amid SSC Recruitment Scandal

Protests by teachers against the West Bengal government entered the 11th day due to job losses linked to a tainted SSC recruitment process. A Supreme Court ruling supported their interim employment until 2025 as the government arranges a new recruitment drive. The situation intensifies following police clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:35 IST
Teachers Protest Against Job Cuts Amid SSC Recruitment Scandal
Teachers continue their protest for the 11th day outside Bikash Bhawan in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Kolkata, protests persisted for an 11th consecutive day as teachers gathered outside Bikash Bhawan demanding justice from the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. This uproar follows a Supreme Court verdict uncovering malpractices in the SSC recruitment that cost 26,000 educators their jobs.

Support for the protesting teachers came from BJP leader and West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari, who accused Banerjee of incompetence. Adhikari argued for resolving these issues in the upcoming monsoon assembly session and criticized the government's handling. Recent protests turned violent, with clashes erupting between demonstrators and police, leaving several protesters injured after a lathi charge.

The Supreme Court allowed impacted teachers to remain employed until December 2025, granting temporary relief during an ongoing review. The court mandated fresh recruitment processes should commence immediately, emphasizing the necessity to protect ongoing student education and rectify the flawed 2016 recruitment process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

