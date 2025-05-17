Tragedy in Sumy: Drone Strike Highlights Ongoing Tensions

A tragic incident unfolded in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region where a Russian drone hit a bus, killing nine people and injuring four more, according to local officials on Saturday. This attack occurred just hours after Moscow and Kyiv engaged in their first direct peace negotiations in years.

The Ukrainian National Police condemned the strike as a 'cynical war crime' in a statement on Telegram. Meanwhile, Russia's TASS news agency, citing the defence ministry, claimed that their forces targeted a Ukrainian military equipment staging area in Sumy with drones.

The recent diplomatic meeting in Turkey between Russian and Ukrainian officials failed to achieve a temporary ceasefire. It marked the first direct talks since the early months of the conflict, initiated by Russia in February 2022. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for ongoing civilian attacks, urging intensified pressure on Moscow to end what he called 'Russian terror.'

(With inputs from agencies.)