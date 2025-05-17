Left Menu

Pradeep Kumar Takes on Key Role as Kerala CM's Private Secretary

Pradeep Kumar, a senior CPI(M) leader, is appointed as the new private secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The decision follows the appointment of a former private secretary to a CPI(M) district position. Kumar, ex-MLA, sees the role as a significant responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A senior CPI(M) leader, Pradeep Kumar, has been appointed as the new private secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This appointment replaces the role previously held by K K Ragesh, who moved to a district-level position within CPI(M).

Kumar, a distinguished former MLA for Kozhikode North, will bring his extensive experience to the critical role in the Chief Minister's office. Reacting to his new position, Kumar emphasized the significance of the responsibility, expressing his determination to fulfill his duties with dedication.

Entering the political arena during the 1980s with the Students Federation of India (SFI), Kumar has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the party, having served three terms in the state Assembly and currently serving as a CPI(M) state committee member.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

