Karnataka Cabinet Shuffle: MLA Gowda's Ministerial Hopes

Karnataka's political landscape is poised for a shift as Congress MLA K M Shivalinge Gowda anticipates a cabinet reshuffle that could secure his long-awaited ministerial position. The reshuffle pressure mounts as the government approaches its two-year tenure.

Gowda, formerly with JD(S), joined Congress with a ministerial post promise. "Siddaramaiah has assured me a position," he told reporters. With cabinet approval, he expects to be appointed, especially as Hassan district's sole Congress MLA.

Demands for new ministerial appointments grow among MLAs, heightening the urgency for a cabinet revamp. Gowda is among those openly expressing aspirations for a portfolio, following the last government formation in May 2023 without a reshuffle.

(With inputs from agencies.)