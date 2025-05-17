Tensions Escalate: Iran Accuses Trump of Deception Amidst Nuclear Talks

In a fierce exchange, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of deceit following his recent Gulf tour. Khamenei expressed disbelief at Trump's claims of seeking peace, highlighting the U.S.'s military support to Israel as contradictory to a peace-centric agenda.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian echoed these sentiments, questioning Trump's simultaneous calls for peace and threats. As nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran progress, both sides remain firm. Tehran emphasizes its refusal to abandon its nuclear rights, vowing not to capitulate to American pressure.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi criticized the U.S. for inconsistent negotiation approaches, stressing Tehran's unwillingness to compromise its nuclear enrichment rights. No new talks have been scheduled following the recent round in Oman, deepening the ongoing diplomatic impasse.

