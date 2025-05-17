Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Iran Accuses Trump of Deception Amidst Nuclear Talks

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accused former President Donald Trump of dishonesty regarding peace in the Gulf. Despite Trump’s claims for peace, Iran condemns U.S. support for Israel. Tehran promises to continue nuclear talks without yielding under threats, refusing to abandon its rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:18 IST
Tensions Escalate: Iran Accuses Trump of Deception Amidst Nuclear Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fierce exchange, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of deceit following his recent Gulf tour. Khamenei expressed disbelief at Trump's claims of seeking peace, highlighting the U.S.'s military support to Israel as contradictory to a peace-centric agenda.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian echoed these sentiments, questioning Trump's simultaneous calls for peace and threats. As nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran progress, both sides remain firm. Tehran emphasizes its refusal to abandon its nuclear rights, vowing not to capitulate to American pressure.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi criticized the U.S. for inconsistent negotiation approaches, stressing Tehran's unwillingness to compromise its nuclear enrichment rights. No new talks have been scheduled following the recent round in Oman, deepening the ongoing diplomatic impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

