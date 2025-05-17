Left Menu

Arab Leaders Demand Immediate Cessation of Gaza Conflict Amid Accusations of Genocide

At a summit in Baghdad, Arab leaders called for an immediate end to the conflict in Gaza, accusing Israel of genocide and systematic crimes. Israel's intensified campaign has led to extensive casualties and displacement within Gaza. A fund was announced to aid reconstruction efforts post-conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:10 IST
Arab Leaders Demand Immediate Cessation of Gaza Conflict Amid Accusations of Genocide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At a summit held in Baghdad, Arab leaders urgently called for an end to the war in Gaza on Saturday, condemning Israel's actions with strong rhetoric, including accusations of genocide and attempts to eliminate the Palestinian presence in the enclave.

Intensifying military actions by Israel have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians, despite a recent Middle East diplomatic tour by U.S. President Donald Trump. Egyptian President Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi described the situation as Israel committing systematic crimes. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani echoed these sentiments, while U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized the collective punishment of Palestinians.

With a ceasefire collapsed since March, nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced amid devastating attacks. Iraq has announced a fund for post-war reconstruction, pledging $20 million to aid Gaza and Lebanon. The international community calls for revived ceasefire talks and humanitarian aid access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025