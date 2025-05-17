Arab Leaders Demand Immediate Cessation of Gaza Conflict Amid Accusations of Genocide

At a summit held in Baghdad, Arab leaders urgently called for an end to the war in Gaza on Saturday, condemning Israel's actions with strong rhetoric, including accusations of genocide and attempts to eliminate the Palestinian presence in the enclave.

Intensifying military actions by Israel have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians, despite a recent Middle East diplomatic tour by U.S. President Donald Trump. Egyptian President Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi described the situation as Israel committing systematic crimes. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani echoed these sentiments, while U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized the collective punishment of Palestinians.

With a ceasefire collapsed since March, nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced amid devastating attacks. Iraq has announced a fund for post-war reconstruction, pledging $20 million to aid Gaza and Lebanon. The international community calls for revived ceasefire talks and humanitarian aid access.

(With inputs from agencies.)