Operation Sindoor: A Salute to Indian Valor
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a senior BJP leader, commented on the success of Operation Sindoor during a 'Tiranga Yatra'. He emphasized the responsibility to avoid confusion over the operation's triumph, while also countering Congress's claims of its politicization. The operation showcased India's military strength and leadership against terrorism.
In a recent 'Tiranga Yatra' in Rampur, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor. He stressed the importance of avoiding any confusion surrounding the operation and criticized irresponsible statements aimed at questioning its success.
Naqvi lauded the Indian armed forces for their decisive action during the operation, which targeted terrorist sanctuaries in Pakistan. According to Naqvi, this operation has sent a strong message to hostile elements globally, reinforcing India's stance against terrorism.
The event comes amidst Congress's accusations of the BJP politicizing the operation. As the nation celebrates its forces' bravery, Naqvi underscored the indelible impact of their actions, which have instilled fear in adversaries and strengthened public confidence in national leadership.
