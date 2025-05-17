Zelenskiy's Call for Sanctions Amid Peace Talk Stalemate
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged for enhanced sanctions against Russia after a drone attack killed civilians in Ukraine. Despite recent peace talks in Turkey, key agreements remain unmet, and officials criticize Moscow's approach as insincere. Pressure mounts for diplomatic progress and new sanctions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for stronger sanctions against Moscow following a Russian drone attack that killed nine civilians in northeastern Ukraine. This tragic event coincided with the first peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years, held in Turkey, which failed to yield a ceasefire.
Decrying the attack on the Sumy region, Zelenskiy stated that the Russians knowingly targeted civilians, calling it a deliberate act. He emphasized the need for increased pressure on Russia, claiming that without it, genuine diplomacy is unlikely. Zelenskiy criticized Russia's delegation in Istanbul, saying they lacked a purposeful mandate to achieve peace.
While the talks led to an agreement for a significant prisoner exchange, skepticism remained. U.S. President Donald Trump, pushing for dialogue, stated that direct talks with Russian President Putin were necessary for real progress. The peace talks were criticized by various leaders for Russia's lack of commitment, including British Foreign Minister David Lammy and French President Emmanuel Macron.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Zelenskiy
- peace talks
- sanctions
- drone strike
- Moscow
- Istanbul
- prisoner exchange
- Putin
ALSO READ
Devastating Drone Strike: Zaporizhzhia in Flames
A drone strikes a vessel carrying aid to Gaza off the coast of Malta with 16 people on board, reports AP.
Drone Strike on Aid Vessel Escalates Tensions in Gaza Conflict
Drone Strike on Humanitarian Ship Sparks International Outcry
U.S. Finalizes New Sanctions Amid Rising Tensions with Russia