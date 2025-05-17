Zelenskiy's Call for Sanctions Amid Peace Talk Stalemate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for stronger sanctions against Moscow following a Russian drone attack that killed nine civilians in northeastern Ukraine. This tragic event coincided with the first peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years, held in Turkey, which failed to yield a ceasefire.

Decrying the attack on the Sumy region, Zelenskiy stated that the Russians knowingly targeted civilians, calling it a deliberate act. He emphasized the need for increased pressure on Russia, claiming that without it, genuine diplomacy is unlikely. Zelenskiy criticized Russia's delegation in Istanbul, saying they lacked a purposeful mandate to achieve peace.

While the talks led to an agreement for a significant prisoner exchange, skepticism remained. U.S. President Donald Trump, pushing for dialogue, stated that direct talks with Russian President Putin were necessary for real progress. The peace talks were criticized by various leaders for Russia's lack of commitment, including British Foreign Minister David Lammy and French President Emmanuel Macron.

