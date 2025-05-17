Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls for Stronger Sanctions After Russian Drone Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advocates for tougher sanctions against Russia following a deadly drone attack. Peace talks held in Turkey have yet to yield results. Zelenskiy emphasizes the need for real diplomacy and pressures international partners for support. Agreement on a prisoner exchange was the meeting's only outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a call for international action, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged stronger sanctions against Moscow after a Russian drone killed nine civilians in northeastern Ukraine. This plea came in the wake of inconclusive peace talks between the two nations in Turkey, the first of its kind in three years of conflict.

Zelenskiy, highlighting the attack's civilian toll, condemned Russia's actions as deliberate. Photos showed the devastation: a blue passenger van, its roof torn off, windows shattered. The talks' only result was a potential exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side, indicating limited progress on broader diplomatic fronts.

World leaders have expressed skepticism about Russia's commitment to peace negotiations, with French President Emmanuel Macron labeling the talks fruitless and British Foreign Minister David Lammy accusing Russia of obfuscation. Discussions on a direct meeting between Zelenskiy and Putin remain speculative amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

