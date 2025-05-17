Tiger Hunt Intensifies: The Clash Over Leadership and Safety
The search for a tiger that killed a worker near Kalikavu has intensified after being spotted on camera. The transfer of Nilambur South's DFO has sparked debate over its impact on search operations. The operation involves advanced tech and expert teams, amid local political tensions.
The hunt for a tiger responsible for a fatal attack near Kalikavu has been intensified following its image capture by one of the many camera traps deployed in the forest. Dr. Arun Zachariah, who is part of the search team, confirmed the tiger's sighting, linked to the Silent Valley National Park.
Operations faced a setback with the transfer of DFO Dhanik Lal, a move questioned by State Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, who highlighted local protests against the officer. The transfer aligns with the ongoing legal issues regarding corruption charges against Lal, which have fueled local and political tensions.
Despite the leadership shuffle, search efforts continue robustly, aided by technology like thermal drones and the deployment of kumki elephants. Congress MLA A P Anilkumar expressed concerns over continuity in operations, emphasizing the need for leadership in the mission to locate and secure the elusive tiger.
