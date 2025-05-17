India's Global Role: Power and Peace in Harmony
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes India's commitment to global harmony, stating that power ensures world listens to India's peace efforts. During a Jaipur speech, he cited actions against Pakistan and India's support to neighbors like Sri Lanka, Nepal, as examples of India's elder brother role in promoting global welfare.
While addressing an audience at Ravinath Ashram in Harmara, Jaipur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted India's resolute dedication to global harmony and welfare. He emphasized that the world recognizes a nation's peace efforts only when it also possesses formidable strength.
Bhagwat referenced India's recent actions against Pakistan, underscoring that India seeks peace but acknowledges that global attentiveness is gained through power. He asserted that the nature of the world necessitates strength for the welfare of humanity.
Stressing India's role as an elder brother, Bhagwat highlighted India's prompt assistance to crisis-hit neighbors, including Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the Maldives. He lauded India's tradition of sacrifice, dating back from Lord Shri Ram to figures like Bhamashah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
