High-Stakes Diplomacy: Rubio and Lavrov's Critical Conversation

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine. Rubio emphasized President Trump's call for a ceasefire, highlighting an upcoming discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for Monday morning.

Updated: 17-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:49 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a pivotal discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, according to the Department of State. The dialogue praised the recent prisoner exchange agreement amid ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey.

Rubio reinforced U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

President Trump is set to continue diplomatic efforts with a conversation alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday morning, underscoring the urgency of resolving tensions.

