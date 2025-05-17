AICC Rejuvenates Odisha Unit with New Appointments

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has moved forward with revitalizing its Odisha unit by appointing 30 new office bearers, marking significant change within the state's political landscape. This strategic reshuffle comes three months after Bhakta Charan Das assumed the role of state party chief.

Among those appointed are seven vice-presidents, ten general secretaries, twelve secretaries, and a treasurer. This new leadership lineup, announced by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, aims to inject fresh energy into the party's operations in Odisha.

Notable appointments include veteran fifth-term MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, who has been named as one of the vice-presidents, alongside other prominent figures such as Sasmita Behera. The strategic appointments extend to key general secretary and secretary roles, aimed at fortifying the party's organizational framework as it prepares for upcoming electoral battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)