Arab Leaders Call for Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

Arab leaders at a Baghdad summit urged an immediate end to Israeli attacks on Gaza and unfettered humanitarian aid access. Attendees included key figures like Qatar's Emir and Egypt's President. They criticized forced Palestinian displacement, supported Palestinian statehood, and backed Syria's unity amid complex regional politics involving U.S. diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 18-05-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 00:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

In a fervent plea for peace, Arab leaders gathered in Baghdad to demand an immediate cessation of Israeli military actions in Gaza, prioritizing humanitarian aid access. Leaders voiced support for Palestinian statehood, emphasizing that a just peace in the Middle East remains unattainable without comprehensive dialogue.

Noteworthy attendees, including Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, underscored the importance of establishing a Palestinian state based on international resolutions. Egyptian efforts in coordination with Qatar and the U.S. aim to mediate a ceasefire amid escalating tensions in the region.

The summit also addressed Syria's political landscape, with a unified stance against foreign intervention. Arab nations welcomed plans to ease sanctions on war-battered Syria, viewing this as crucial to the nation's recovery. The gathering illuminated the multifaceted geopolitical struggles echoing throughout the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

