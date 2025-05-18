Arab Leaders Call for Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

In a fervent plea for peace, Arab leaders gathered in Baghdad to demand an immediate cessation of Israeli military actions in Gaza, prioritizing humanitarian aid access. Leaders voiced support for Palestinian statehood, emphasizing that a just peace in the Middle East remains unattainable without comprehensive dialogue.

Noteworthy attendees, including Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, underscored the importance of establishing a Palestinian state based on international resolutions. Egyptian efforts in coordination with Qatar and the U.S. aim to mediate a ceasefire amid escalating tensions in the region.

The summit also addressed Syria's political landscape, with a unified stance against foreign intervention. Arab nations welcomed plans to ease sanctions on war-battered Syria, viewing this as crucial to the nation's recovery. The gathering illuminated the multifaceted geopolitical struggles echoing throughout the Middle East.

