Diplomatic Strife: Congress Challenges Modi's All-Party Delegation Selections

The Congress accused the Modi government of insincerity over the inclusion of its representatives in diplomatic delegations addressing terrorism. Only one Congress nominee was included, prompting claims of political games. Shashi Tharoor leads a delegation despite internal party discontent, as 51 leaders visit 32 countries under 'Operation Sindoor.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 01:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has alleged that the Modi government's selection process for diplomatic delegations is insincere, as only one of their nominated leaders was chosen out of four. This emerges amidst diplomatic efforts to address terrorism.

Despite internal opposition, Shashi Tharoor leads one of the seven delegations, collectively comprising 51 political leaders, to various global capitals. The Congress claims political gamesmanship in this strategic engagement, known as 'Operation Sindoor.'

Minister Kiren Rijiju's announcement highlights the government's unified stand against terrorism, yet the Congress remains critical of the internal selection dynamics and future party proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

