Diplomatic Strife: Congress Challenges Modi's All-Party Delegation Selections

The Congress party has alleged that the Modi government's selection process for diplomatic delegations is insincere, as only one of their nominated leaders was chosen out of four. This emerges amidst diplomatic efforts to address terrorism.

Despite internal opposition, Shashi Tharoor leads one of the seven delegations, collectively comprising 51 political leaders, to various global capitals. The Congress claims political gamesmanship in this strategic engagement, known as 'Operation Sindoor.'

Minister Kiren Rijiju's announcement highlights the government's unified stand against terrorism, yet the Congress remains critical of the internal selection dynamics and future party proceedings.

