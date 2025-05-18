Warm Birthday Wishes to Vice President Dhankhar from President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu offered sincere birthday wishes to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday, highlighting his dedication to serving the nation.

Vice President Dhankhar, born on May 18, 1951, in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, assumed office as the country's 14th Vice President on August 11, 2022.

In a heartfelt message on X, Murmu expressed, "Hearty greetings and best wishes to @VPIndia Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on his birthday! I wish him good health and very many years in the service of the nation."

(With inputs from agencies.)