Warm Birthday Wishes to Vice President Dhankhar from President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, emphasizing her hope for his continued service to the nation. Born on May 18, 1951, Dhankhar has served as Vice President since August 2022. Murmu expressed her sentiments through a post on social media platform X.
President Droupadi Murmu offered sincere birthday wishes to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday, highlighting his dedication to serving the nation.
Vice President Dhankhar, born on May 18, 1951, in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, assumed office as the country's 14th Vice President on August 11, 2022.
In a heartfelt message on X, Murmu expressed, "Hearty greetings and best wishes to @VPIndia Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on his birthday! I wish him good health and very many years in the service of the nation."
