High-Stakes Debate: South Korea's Presidential Race and Economic Strategies

South Korea's presidential candidates will participate in a televised debate focused on economic revitalization ahead of the snap election on June 3. Key contenders include Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung, promising AI investment and tax credits for semiconductors, and Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party, advocating regulatory innovation and research funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-05-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 09:45 IST
  • South Korea

South Korea's presidential hopefuls are set to clash in their first televised debate this Sunday, launching a high-stakes contest to steer the nation forward following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. The debate will spotlight economic rejuvenation strategies, a priority issue amidst recent economic downswings.

Facing off in the political arena are Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party and Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party. Lee, currently leading in polls, is pledging an ambitious investment in artificial intelligence and incentives for domestic semiconductor production. Meanwhile, Kim advocates for regulatory reform and robust research funding.

Amidst international tensions, South Korea has initiated trade discussions with the U.S., seeking exemptions from newly imposed tariffs. The backdrop of martial law's brief imposition under former President Yoon has intensified this election's stakes, with Lee pushing for reforms in presidential term limits and martial law powers.

