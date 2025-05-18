Vice President Dhankhar Celebrates 74th Birthday

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt birthday greetings to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, acknowledging his significant contributions to the productivity of the Rajya Sabha.

Mr. Dhankhar, who also serves as the Rajya Sabha chairman, marked his 74th birthday, having been sworn in as India's 14th vice president on August 11, 2022.

Highlighting Dhankhar's extensive constitutional knowledge and legal expertise, Modi noted his profound societal commitment and wished the vice president a long, healthy life.

(With inputs from agencies.)