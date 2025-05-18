Operation Sindoor Sparks Diplomatic Debate

CPI Kerala secretary Binoy Viswom voiced concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on claims made by former US President Donald Trump about mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Viswom, using social media platform X, called for a strong denial from Modi to ensure the robustness of India's diplomatic stance, indicating that the lack of response could damage diplomatic efforts.

Echoing these sentiments, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan stressed that such third-party intervention would contradict India's long-standing policy of bilateral conflict resolution with Pakistan.

