Operation Sindoor Sparks Diplomatic Debate
CPI Kerala secretary Binoy Viswom criticized the silence of Prime Minister Modi regarding Trump's claims of mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire, advocating for a strong denial to protect India's diplomatic strength. A similar position was taken by CPI(M) state secretary Govindan, emphasizing bilateral resolution between India and Pakistan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-05-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 11:25 IST
- Country:
- India
CPI Kerala secretary Binoy Viswom voiced concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on claims made by former US President Donald Trump about mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
Viswom, using social media platform X, called for a strong denial from Modi to ensure the robustness of India's diplomatic stance, indicating that the lack of response could damage diplomatic efforts.
Echoing these sentiments, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan stressed that such third-party intervention would contradict India's long-standing policy of bilateral conflict resolution with Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Breach Sparks Tension Along Indo-Pak Border
India-Pakistan Border Escalation: Tensions Rise Amid LoC Ceasefire Violations
Tense Talks: Ceasefire Caught Between Kremlin and Kyiv
Kremlin Demands Ukraine's Response to Ceasefire Proposal Amid Commemoration Plans
Global Tensions: Navigating Ceasefires, Elections, and Economic Challenges