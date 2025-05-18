Portugal's Political Puzzle: A Nation at a Crossroads

Portuguese voters returned to the polls for a third general election in three years, reflecting an increasingly fragmented political landscape. As the nation grapples with pressing issues including immigration and housing, hopes for political unity remain slim amid predictions of another minority government.

The longstanding dominance of the center-right Social Democrats and center-left Socialist Party faces challenges from emerging alternatives, complicating efforts to secure parliamentary majorities. Public dissatisfaction grows as political scandals and economic concerns persist.

Election results are expected by midnight, with the possibility of continued instability looming. Key factors include corruption allegations against political leaders and a surge in immigration reshaping the socioeconomic landscape.

