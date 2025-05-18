Congress Challenges BJP's Operation Sindoor Oversight in Jammu & Kashmir

In a fierce critique, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra accused the BJP of leveraging Operation Sindoor for political gains by organizing Tiranga rallies. He announced Congress's plan to question the Center regarding the unexpected ceasefire suggested by an unnamed third country.

Karra demanded martyr status for those killed in recent conflicts and a central package to aid border residents impacted by Pakistani shelling. He stressed the need for new underground bunkers and interim relief to enable residents to rebuild their lives.

The Congress believes that the nation deserves clarity on whether India allowed third-party intervention in its domestic affairs. Karra also honored the anniversary of India's first nuclear test, conducted under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, celebrating the country's scientific and political prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)