Congress Accuses Modi Government of Politicizing Diplomatic Delegations Amid Operation Sindoor
The Congress has accused the Modi government of politicizing the selection of leaders for diplomatic delegations related to Operation Sindoor. Only one of the four Congress nominees was included. Congress urges its leaders to prioritize national interest and join the initiative despite alleged "cheap political games."
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has leveled accusations against the Modi government, claiming it has politicized the selection process for diplomatic delegations linked to Operation Sindoor. The deployment aims to communicate India's stance on Pakistan-backed terrorism.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asserted that only one out of four leaders nominated by the party was chosen, while four others were selected at the government's discretion. Ramesh criticized the move, alleging "malicious intent" behind the selections.
Despite this, Congress has urged its leaders to participate in the delegations, emphasizing the priority of national interest. The government insists on unity with the slogan "One mission. One message. One Bharat," aiming to convey a collective stand against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
