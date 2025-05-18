Congress Critique: Shashi Tharoor's Diplomatic Delegation Dilemma

The Congress party in Kerala has publicly distanced itself from the controversy surrounding Shashi Tharoor's decision to accept an invitation to lead a multi-party delegation abroad. The party has left it to the high command to comment on the issue.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, acknowledged Tharoor's high-ranking position as a member of the Congress Working Committee, but emphasized that comments should come from the party's central leadership. Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan urged Tharoor to prioritize his parliamentary responsibilities over international roles.

Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League, an ally within the UDF, stated that political complexities should not overshadow the mission's main objective—projecting India's stance against terrorism. Tharoor defended his decision citing official invitation due to his foreign affairs expertise.

