Political Clash in Assam: A War of Words

In a heated exchange of words, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi took a firm stand against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's accusations of Pakistani ties. Gogoi dismissed Sarma's claims as absurd and suggested that personal issues might be affecting Sarma's mental state.

Gogoi addressed the matter through posts on platform X, comparing Sarma's behavior to that of an "IT cell troll." This statement followed Sarma's assertion that Gogoi had connections with Pakistan after allegedly receiving an invite from the nation's spy agency, the ISI.

Expressing his dismay, Gogoi stated that Sarma has often targeted him since his political debut in Assam, noting a 13-year history of accusations. With Assam's assembly elections on the horizon, the political tension has escalated, prompting Gogoi to suggest that post-2026, Sarma might require rest.

(With inputs from agencies.)