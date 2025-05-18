Delhi Rallies in Patriotic March Supporting 'Operation Sindoor'
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood led a patriotic march in Janakpuri, honoring the Indian armed forces' success in 'Operation Sindoor.' The event emphasized national pride and discipline, with significant participation from local groups. The operation targeted terrorist sites in Pakistan, showcasing India's strong defense policy and the army's commitment to national security.
In a vibrant demonstration of national pride, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood spearheaded a march in Janakpuri, rallying support for the Indian armed forces following their successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor.'
The march, starting from Dabri Police Station to Kadimi Market, witnessed the enthusiastic participation of locals and various organizations, all raising the national flag and patriotic chants.
Sood highlighted that the operation, which involved precise strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and PoK, underscores India's robust political will and the armed forces' steadfast commitment to safeguarding the nation.
