BJP's Communication Camp: A Pre-planned Strategy Amidst Controversy

The BJP is set to organize a training camp in Bhopal aimed at honing the communication skills of its leaders, following controversial remarks by ministers. Yet, the party insists this event was pre-planned and unrelated to the current controversies.

BJP State Spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi emphasized that the training is a routine exercise, held regularly to reinforce party policies and improve public communication among BJP leaders.

Despite assurances, the backdrop of the event is tense, given recent statements by ministers that incited public outrage and a legal backlash, placing the BJP under intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)