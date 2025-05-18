Controversy Erupts: Assam CM Accuses Congress MP of ISI Ties
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of visiting Pakistan under ISI's invitation for training purposes. Sarma claims the government has evidence that will be released by September 10. Tensions rise over this allegation amidst other diplomatic discussions involving Pakistan.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred political controversy by alleging that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan upon the invitation of its spy agency, ISI, for training.
Sarma, speaking to the press, emphasized the gravity of the accusation, asserting that documentary evidence would be disclosed to the public by September 10 following thorough verification.
The Assam government claims it possesses proof of Gogoi's alleged actions, challenging his motivations and intensifying political tensions ahead of the expected document release.
