Centrist Victory: Nicusor Dan Takes the Lead in Romanian Elections

Nicusor Dan, the centrist candidate in the Romanian presidential elections, is currently leading with 53.68% of the vote against hard-right opponent George Simion, who has secured 46.32% of the vote, with 90% of votes counted.

Exit polls had earlier indicated Dan's strong performance, suggesting he was on track to win the presidency amidst a critical political climate in Europe.

This election was particularly important, as it coincides with a surge in support for US President Donald Trump, attracting significant attention from observers across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)