Centrist Victory: Nicusor Dan Takes the Lead in Romanian Elections
In the Romanian presidential elections, centrist candidate Nicusor Dan leads with 53.68% over his hard-right rival George Simion at 46.32%, with 90% of votes counted. Exit polls suggested Dan's victory, closely observed in Europe, coincides with rising support for US President Donald Trump.
- Romania
Nicusor Dan, the centrist candidate in the Romanian presidential elections, is currently leading with 53.68% of the vote against hard-right opponent George Simion, who has secured 46.32% of the vote, with 90% of votes counted.
Exit polls had earlier indicated Dan's strong performance, suggesting he was on track to win the presidency amidst a critical political climate in Europe.
This election was particularly important, as it coincides with a surge in support for US President Donald Trump, attracting significant attention from observers across the continent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
