Romania's Dramatic Presidential Race: Nicusor Dan's Surprising Victory

Nicusor Dan, the centrist mayor of Bucharest, achieved a stunning electoral upset by defeating George Simion, a hard-right nationalist candidate closely aligned with Trump's policies, in Romania's presidential race.

Official results showed Dan receiving 54% of the vote, rallying on an anti-corruption platform and commitment to EU and NATO alliances, while Simion amassed 46% with his eurosceptic views.

The election marked Romania's highest voter turnout in 25 years, showcasing public opposition to right-wing populism, and reaffirming the country's alignment with European and NATO principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)