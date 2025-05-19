Global Mission: India to Expose Pakistan's Terrorism Tactics

A delegation of Indian MPs, led by Shiv Sena's Shrikant Eknath Shinde, is set to embark on a global mission to expose Pakistan's role in promoting terrorism. The delegation, featuring representatives from multiple parties, aims to dispel misinformation and reinforce India's commitment to fighting terrorism.

The delegation's itinerary includes visits to the United Arab Emirates, Liberia, Congo, and Sierra Leone. The diverse team includes BJP's Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, and Manan Kumar Mishra, as well as members from opposition parties like the Indian Union Muslim League and Biju Janata Dal.

This international effort comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a bold initiative launched on May 7, targeting terror outfits linked to Pakistan. The operation, a counter-strike to the Pahalgam attack, saw coordinated airstrikes and significant dismantling of terror infrastructure, drawing a ceasefire agreement shortly thereafter.

