Congress Lashes Out at Government Over International Delegation Plans

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications, lambasted the Central government's decision to dispatch a delegation to key partner nations on Monday, labeling it as a 'damage control' move. He expressed concern that India's image as 'Vishwa Guru' has weakened amid escalating tensions with Pakistan.

Ramesh contended that the visit, which aimed to spotlight India's efforts against cross-border terrorism and the recent Operation Sindoor, would have been more effective if it had been preceded by an all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized, "The Congress party believes an all-party meeting should have been organized before this, led by PM Modi. Our second demand was for a special Parliamentary session to discuss bilateral issues concerning China and Pakistan," Ramesh told ANI.

Critiquing further, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP remarked that sending seven delegations at this juncture is less impactful as 'our narrative has already worsened,' drawing unfavorable comparisons between India and Pakistan. Ramesh also criticized the government for excluding three of the names recommended for the all-party delegation.

Ramesh stated, "This delegation is an attempt at damage control. We have always urged unity, standing with our armed forces steadfastly, recognizing Operation Sindoor as historic. Yet, PM Modi has bypassed discussions with the Leader of Opposition or Congress President. Despite submitting names, only one was selected, with additional names added unilaterally. What kind of politics is this?" He elaborated on the delegation's purpose, explaining that it aims to convey India's firm resolve and national consensus against terrorism.

According to Congress, by May 16, the party proposed four names to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, but the confirmed list released by May 17 included only one of them. The delegation is composed of MPs from multiple parties, divided into seven groups led by individual leaders to represent India internationally.

This development follows India's assertive military reaction post the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, targeted terrorism infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly resulting in over 100 terrorist casualties associated with groups like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Subsequently, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and attempted drone incursions, prompting India to launch a coordinated counterattack on radar systems, communication nodes, and airfields across 11 Pakistani airbases. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)