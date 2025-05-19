Pathak Takes Aim at SP's 'Appeasement DNA'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, has issued a stinging rebuke of the Samajwadi Party (SP), asserting that the party's politics are fundamentally built on Muslim appeasement and casteism. Pathak's comments have stoked political tensions following an objectionable post about him on SP's official social media channel.

Responding to SP leader Akhilesh Yadav's recent statements, Pathak argued that the SP's political DNA does not align with inclusive policies and instead focuses on vote bank strategies. He detailed instances where former SP governments allegedly prioritized appeasement over equitable governance, citing ignored societal needs to favor a specific community.

Further escalating his critique, Pathak accused the SP of sidelining Dalits and fomenting divisions within society. He urged Yadav to reconsider the party's ideological orientation, warning that their current trajectory might continue to hinder their political future beyond 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)