Mamata Banerjee Backs Centre, Seeks Party Autonomy in Diplomatic Missions

In a show of support for the central government's external affairs initiatives, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared on Monday that her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), endorses the Centre's strategy against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. However, Banerjee emphasized that any delegation decisions should respect party autonomy, cautioning against unilateral government actions.

The Chief Minister clarified that while the TMC has not boycotted the Centre's multi-party diplomatic mission against terrorism, the party must be consulted before naming representatives. "We are completely in favor of the country's welfare and back the Centre's stance on international issues. Yet, it's customary for the party to determine its members for international missions," she insisted.

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee echoed this sentiment, asserting the party's commitment to stand with the Centre "shoulder to shoulder" in countering terrorism but insisting on party discretion in choosing delegation members. The multi-party diplomatic endeavor aims at dismantling global misinformation and underscoring India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)