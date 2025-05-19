Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Backs Centre, Seeks Party Autonomy in Diplomatic Missions

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee supports the central government's external affairs strategy but emphasizes that party autonomy must be respected in delegating members to international missions. Banerjee underlines that while the TMC is aligned with anti-terrorism efforts, it opposes unilateral decisions on member representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:30 IST
Mamata Banerjee Backs Centre, Seeks Party Autonomy in Diplomatic Missions
est Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of support for the central government's external affairs initiatives, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared on Monday that her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), endorses the Centre's strategy against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. However, Banerjee emphasized that any delegation decisions should respect party autonomy, cautioning against unilateral government actions.

The Chief Minister clarified that while the TMC has not boycotted the Centre's multi-party diplomatic mission against terrorism, the party must be consulted before naming representatives. "We are completely in favor of the country's welfare and back the Centre's stance on international issues. Yet, it's customary for the party to determine its members for international missions," she insisted.

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee echoed this sentiment, asserting the party's commitment to stand with the Centre "shoulder to shoulder" in countering terrorism but insisting on party discretion in choosing delegation members. The multi-party diplomatic endeavor aims at dismantling global misinformation and underscoring India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025