Raghav Chadha to Represent India at Asian Leadership Conference 2025
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha is set to be a keynote speaker at the prestigious Asian Leadership Conference 2025 in South Korea, discussing India's role in leadership and prosperity. The event, known as the 'Davos of the East', will gather over 320 global leaders, exploring pathways to resilience and prosperity.
In a notable development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Raghav Chadha has been extended an invitation to deliver the keynote address at the Asian Leadership Conference (ALC) 2025. The high-profile event, scheduled for May 21-22 in Seoul, South Korea, aims to gather influential voices from across continents.
Describing his invitation as an honour, Chadha expressed enthusiasm about representing India and its youth at a forum that provides a collaborative platform for global visionaries. Asia stands on the verge of significant change, and Chadha intends to share insights on leadership, resilience, and prosperity from an Indian viewpoint.
The conference, co-organized by Chosun Media and the Centre for Asia Leadership, has earned the moniker 'Davos of the East' and is recognized as a leading platform for international dialogue in Asia. With over 320 world leaders and in excess of 2,500 delegates in attendance, participants will deliberate on current challenges and opportunities facing the region. Previous editions have featured a distinguished lineup, including former US Presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush, among other eminent figures.
Chadha will share the stage with a range of notable figures, including former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other prominent leaders like Tony Abbott, as well as business luminaries. Expressing his exhilaration, Chadha noted the opportunity to showcase India's narrative of innovation, youth leadership, and democratic resilience.
The theme for ALC 2025 is 'The Rise of Nations: Pathways to Great Prosperity', aligning with Korea's dual anniversaries of liberation and the Korean War. Discussions will focus on forging resilience amid contemporary challenges like health, climate, and geopolitical tensions. Chadha is expected to discuss youth engagement in governance and his vision for Asia's political future.
