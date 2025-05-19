Left Menu

Tharoor Leads Diplomatic Outreach Amid Opposition Discontent

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP, has accepted the Indian government's invitation to lead an all-party delegation despite opposition criticism. The selection bypassed some suggested Congress members, sparking discontent over lack of consultation. Tharoor emphasizes his commitment to representing national interests abroad, as his group visits key international capitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:23 IST
Shashi Tharoor, a Congress Member of Parliament, has stirred a political dialogue by accepting the Indian government's invitation to head an all-party delegation. His acceptance comes amid criticisms from certain opposition factions, including his own party, over the selection process.

Tharoor was not among the candidates initially proposed by the Congress party. Despite this, he emphasized his willingness to serve national interests over party lines, stating his dedication to diplomatic responsibilities during a crucial time for India's external affairs.

In light of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the delegation led by Tharoor will visit several international capitals, including the United States. Tharoor's participation reflects a broader governmental strategy to present India's stance on recent geopolitical tensions while navigating complex political environments domestically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

