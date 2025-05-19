Left Menu

Netanyahu Vows Total Control Over Gaza Amid Mounting Humanitarian Crisis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirms Israel's intent to control Gaza, despite international pressure to allow aid into the region. Amid escalating military operations, global calls for humanitarian relief have grown. The situation follows intense conflict initiated by Hamas's attack on Israeli civilians, resulting in widespread devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:28 IST
Netanyahu Vows Total Control Over Gaza Amid Mounting Humanitarian Crisis
Prime Minister

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted on Monday that Israel intends to exert full control over Gaza, facing international scrutiny over humanitarian aid restrictions that have pushed the enclave towards a famine crisis.

The announcement coincided with Israel's military, which ramped up operations in Gaza, urging residents of Khan Younis to evacuate as it planned an intensive offensive. Netanyahu promised to achieve complete victory, emphasizing the release of hostages taken by Hamas and dismantling their influence in Gaza.

Simultaneously, limited aid reached Gaza following a concession from Netanyahu, responding to international pressure over famine reports. Nevertheless, airstrikes have intensified, claiming more lives, while Israel continues indirect negotiations with Hamas, though peace remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025