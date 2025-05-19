Netanyahu Vows Total Control Over Gaza Amid Mounting Humanitarian Crisis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted on Monday that Israel intends to exert full control over Gaza, facing international scrutiny over humanitarian aid restrictions that have pushed the enclave towards a famine crisis.

The announcement coincided with Israel's military, which ramped up operations in Gaza, urging residents of Khan Younis to evacuate as it planned an intensive offensive. Netanyahu promised to achieve complete victory, emphasizing the release of hostages taken by Hamas and dismantling their influence in Gaza.

Simultaneously, limited aid reached Gaza following a concession from Netanyahu, responding to international pressure over famine reports. Nevertheless, airstrikes have intensified, claiming more lives, while Israel continues indirect negotiations with Hamas, though peace remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)