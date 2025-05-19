Political Clash Over India's Diplomatic Mission: Mamata Banerjee's TMC under Fire
The BJP accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of forcing TMC MP Yusuf Pathan to withdraw from a multi-national diplomatic delegation, labeling it 'unfortunate'. TMC insists it isn't boycotting but wants to choose its own representative. Banerjee maintains representation on the delegation reflects national pride.
The BJP on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of compelling TMC MP Yusuf Pathan to withdraw from a diplomatic delegation, branding the move as 'unfortunate'.
While TMC sources acknowledge Pathan's withdrawal from the group, they emphasize that the party is not boycotting the initiative and insist that they should have the freedom to select their own representative. Banerjee stands firm in her stance, expressing readiness to participate if formally invited by the Centre.
The contention arose as Pathan was slated to join a delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha, which would visit multiple nations to convey India's stance on Operation Sindoor. BJP's Amit Malviya criticized Banerjee's decision, arguing it undermines India's diplomatic efforts, and insinuating reluctance to address Pakistan-backed terrorism.
