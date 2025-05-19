Political Shifts and Economic Challenges: Portugal at a Crossroads

Portugal is navigating a critical moment following a general election that underscored significant political shifts. The populist Chega party made notable gains, altering traditional power dynamics and echoing a broader European trend towards the right.

The centre-right Democratic Alliance, led by the Social Democratic Party, emerged from the election with 89 seats in the 230-seat National Assembly. However, it remains without a parliamentary majority, leaving it susceptible to opposition maneuvers that led to its downfall just months ago.

Amid ongoing economic and social challenges, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has been consulting with political parties to form a new government. Crucial issues like immigration and a housing crisis continue to drive political discourse in this nation of 10.6 million people.

(With inputs from agencies.)