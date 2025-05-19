Left Menu

Political Shifts and Economic Challenges: Portugal at a Crossroads

Portugal's latest general election resulted in a political shift, with the rise of the populist Chega party, challenging traditional power dynamics. The Democratic Alliance won 89 seats but fell short of a majority. Key issues like immigration and housing remain central as Portugal grapples with political instability and economic challenges.

  • Portugal

Portugal is navigating a critical moment following a general election that underscored significant political shifts. The populist Chega party made notable gains, altering traditional power dynamics and echoing a broader European trend towards the right.

The centre-right Democratic Alliance, led by the Social Democratic Party, emerged from the election with 89 seats in the 230-seat National Assembly. However, it remains without a parliamentary majority, leaving it susceptible to opposition maneuvers that led to its downfall just months ago.

Amid ongoing economic and social challenges, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has been consulting with political parties to form a new government. Crucial issues like immigration and a housing crisis continue to drive political discourse in this nation of 10.6 million people.

