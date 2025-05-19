Controversy Sparks Over Modi's Photo on Railway Tickets

The Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of leveraging military valor for political purposes by placing his image on railway tickets associated with 'Operation Sindoor'.

Madhya Pradesh Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singhar, highlighted this issue by sharing a ticket featuring Modi's picture, claiming it exploits the army's bravery for personal gain.

This controversy unfolds amid previous contentious remarks by BJP ministers regarding the Indian Armed Forces, leading to public outrage and legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)