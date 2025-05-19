Controversy Arises Over Indonesia's New History Texts

The Indonesian government's release of new history books has ignited debates over potential historical revisionism. Concerns abound that the volumes may paint President Prabowo Subianto and former authoritarian leader Suharto favorably, possibly ignoring past human rights abuses, historians and advocates warn.

The planned 10-volume series aims to construct an Indonesia-centric narrative, described by Culture Minister Fadli Zon as an effort to reinvent the national identity. However, some scholars view the project as an opportunity for political propaganda, noting that younger Indonesians lack lived experience of Suharto's regime.

While Prabowo's administration has denied the allegations of historical revision, protests continue over potential neglect of crucial events such as the 1998 student kidnappings. Historians demand transparency and truth in the accurate portrayal of Indonesia's past, as the books are set to be completed by August 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)